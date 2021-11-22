Miss Grand Laos 2021 Arrives in Thailand for Pageant



Miss Grand Laos 2021, Ms. Daomixay Pachansitti, arrived in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday to compete at the 9th Miss Grand International pageant early next month.

The 23-year-old contestant traveled from Vientiane Capital to Nongkhai Province, Thailand on 7 November before quarantining seven days and heading to Phuket after testing negative for Covid-19, according to the Miss Grand Laos official Facebook Page.

Ms. Daomixay was selected as the country’s fifth Miss Grand Laos on 25 October at Le Thatluang D’oR Boutique Hotel in Vientiane Capital.

Miss Grand Laos will wear a traditional Lao costume with a dash of innovation to represent Laos on the world stage at the Miss Grand pageant.

Contestants from across the world will participate in the Miss Grand International 2021 finals in Thailand on 4 December.

Ms. Chinnaly Norasing was the first contestant from Laos to enter the Miss Grand competition in Vietnam 2017, where she was selected as one of the Top 20 Miss Grand International contestants that year.



