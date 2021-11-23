The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers and Hong Kong Construction Association Joint Conference 2021

Rising Challenges ‧ Embracing Change

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2021 – The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM) and Hong Kong Construction Association (HKCA) hosted the HKICM/HKCA Joint Conference 2021, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre today (23 November). Themed “Rising Challenges‧Embracing Change“, the Conference gathered government officials, industry leaders and scholars both locally and from overseas to explore the prospects and emerging trends of the construction industry from multiple perspectives. The Conference was opened by the Guest of Honour Ir LAU Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

New technologies are being developed and deployed by the construction industry as it enters a digital era. Exploring challenges, prospects and emerging trends of the industry under a new normal at the Conference, HKICM and HKCA aim to lead the industry beyond the boundary of existing technologies, and explore further opportunities to bring revolution to the industry.

The conference comprised four sessions, namely “Challenges in the Construction Industry”, “New Trends and Advanced Technology Applications”, “Adaptions in Hong Kong”, and “Strengthen the Role of Construction Managers and Promote Professionalism.” The organisers were privileged to host 10 industry leaders and scholars from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and France, who delivered speeches about the latest industry advancements at the Conference. Each of the sessions were followed by a well-received panel discussion led by a total of 16 industry professionals.

In his opening keynote speech, the Guest of Honour of the Conference Ir LAU Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region mentioned, “Moving ahead, we are committed to taking forward the transformation of our industry through the Construction 2.0 advocating “innovation”, “professionalisation” and “revitalisation”. In particular, we should leverage on the adoption of digitalisation and advanced technologies to strengthen our capability and enable the industry as a whole to be more resilient to meet all future challenges.”





Cr ZA Wai-gin, Tony, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers mentions, “The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Over the past 25 years, HKICM has acted as a platform for knowledge exchange, experience sharing, and provision of continuous professional development for our members. Through this Conference, we hope delegates will get a grip on the innovations in the industry and administer construction projects with improved quality and cost effectiveness. HKICM is advocating for the Government’s soonest adoption of the ‘Registration of Professional Construction Managers’ regime, which will not only enhance assurance of construction supervision and quality, but will also incentivize the entry ofyounger professionals into the industry.”

Sr LAM Kin-wing, Eddie, President of Hong Kong Construction Association mentions, “We are increasingly seeing more new technologies due to the advancement of science and technology in recent years. Showcasing new technologies used in construction projects at the Conference, we hope delegates will be inspired to raise their efficiency with new technologies while maintaining a high service quality that meets stipulated professional benchmarks.”

