DHL Supply Chain is entrusted by GE Healthcare Japan with logistics operations to optimize healthcare service parts logistics

DHL Supply Chain opens five new logistics centers in Japan to meet the increasing demand of Service Parts for healthcare equipment.

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 24 November 2021 – DHL Supply Chain (DHL), the global contract logistics leader, has opened five new logistics centers in Japan to support its operations for GE Healthcare Japan, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostic, and digital solutions innovator. The five new logistics centers are located in Kawasaki, Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka.





Commemorative Picture of Go-live

To support GE Healthcare Japan’s service in Japan, all centers manage the warehousing of service parts for GE Healthcare’s transformational medical technologies and service to meet demand for increase access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. The Tokyo Central Distribution Centers (CDC) in Kawasaki provide 24×7 services encompassing distribution & regulatory compliance, call center operations, international import, reverse returns management, demand fulfilment support global services medical professional to deliver greatest healthcare to patients.

Spanning 5,000-square-meters, the facility at Kawasaki is the biggest of the five sites, featuring versatility which can support future implementation of robotics, cold room storage and high-spec IT systems, and processing in excess of 600,000 orders per annum. Each of the five centers have been selected for their strategic location based network centricity analysis and are designed to be the regional distribution center to supply medical service parts on demand speed to market to GE Japan’s customer swiftly.

Alfred Goh, President & Representative Director, CEO Japan and Korea, DHL Supply Chain said, “DHL is already providing service logistics services to GE Healthcare in 13 sites across 10 countries is recognized for the level of the services we provide. We are honored to be able to demonstrate our capabilities and deliver value in Japan by utilizing world-class warehouse standards, network scalability, visibility, flexibility, innovation, continuous improvement based on our unique operation management system as well as best practices from other parts of the world.”

Akiko Nakategawa, Director of Global Service Parts Operations, GE Healthcare Japan, “It was imperative for us optimize our logistics operations as we faced quality and cost challenges in service parts logistics management. DHL’s robust performance management, proactive continuous improvement culture, optimized supply chain cost, and service logistics network covering all necessary areas match GE Healthcare’s priorities for business growth. We saw a strong business fit between both companies. We believe that DHL, with its global expertise and localized know-how, is an ideal partner for us in providing efficient services.”

