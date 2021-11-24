Laos to See Temperature Drop This Week as Cool Weather Sets In



Cooler weather is forecast for several parts of Laos this week, with temperatures expected to drop by up to 4 degrees.

According to a notice issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the weather is expected to be cooler over the next few days, and notably cool in the northern provinces of Laos.

The report says temperatures will see lows of 7 degrees and highs of 31 degrees from 24 to 30 November.

Cold weather is forecast for some parts of northern and central provinces, including Phongsaly, Houaphan, Xieng Khouang, and Xaysomboun provinces, with temperatures ranging from 7 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Residents in the northern provinces and highlands, as well as Xaysomboun and the Bolaven Plateau, have been warned to prepare for rapid temperature changes caused by cold weather, which may be difficult for children and the elderly.

Temperatures will be higher during the day for central and southern areas, including Vientiane Capital and the northern provinces of Laos.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 17 and highs of up to 30 degrees this week.

