Apical is Second Most Transparent Palm Oil Company in the World

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 November 2021 – Apical Group, one of the largest palm oil processors and exporters in Indonesia and a member of the Singapore-headquartered RGE group of resources-based companies, has been rated the second most transparent palm oil company globally in the SPOTT (Sustainable Palm Oil Transparency Toolkit) Assessment 2021. Apical improved from a score of 82.5% in 2020 to 89.4% this year, moving up the ranks from eighth to second place.

“Apical remains dedicated to ensuring sustainable practices are adopted across the entire value chain of our palm oil production, from cultivation to consumption. As part of our commitment to transparency, we have been participating in the SPOTT Assessment, a framework developed by ZSL’s (Zoological Society of London) since 2019. Our recent score reflects the proactive initiatives and emphasis we have been placing on the three pillars of environmental, social and governance (ESG),” said Bremen Yong, Director of Sustainability for Apical Group.

The assessment which spans 12 months, evaluates 100 palm oil producers, processors and traders on their public disclosure regarding their organisation, policies and practices related to ESG matters. Companies assessed on SPOTT are ranked according to their overall SPOTT score. The scores are also broken down further into three disclosure types; organisation, policy and practice. A total of 182 indicators, spread over 10 categories, were used in the assessment of the SPOTT scores for palm oil producers, processors and traders.

The 10 categories are as follows:

1. Sustainability policy and leadership; 6. Peat, fire and GHG emissions; 2. Landbank, maps and traceability; 7. Water, chemical and pest management; 3. Certification standards; 8. Community, land and labour rights, 4. Deforestation and biodiversity; 9. Smallholders and suppliers; and 5. HCV, HCS and impact assessments;

10. Governance and grievances

“Apical recognises the importance of SPOTT as a platform for promoting industry transparency and accountability to drive the adoption of social and environmental best practices, especially in sectors with high biodiversity impacts,” added Breme n Yong.

This is the third consecutive year that Apical Group has been rising up the ranks among palm oil companies globally, based on transparency, commitments and overall execution of its ESG initiatives.

About Apical Group

Apical Group is one of the largest palm oil processors and exporters in Indonesia. It owns a broad spectrum of the palm oil business value chain including downstream processing into oleochemicals, functional fats, and biodiesel among others for domestic use and international export. Its operations are located in Indonesia, China and Spain, and include six refineries, four biodiesel plants, two oleochemical plants and two kernel crushing plants. Through its joint ventures, Apical also has processing and distribution operations in India, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar and Brazil.

Apical’s business is built on an extensive sourcing network in Indonesia with integrated refinery assets in strategic locations. This is reinforced by efficient logistics channels supported by Apical’s own infrastructure to deliver to local and international industrial clients comprising of food, feed and fuel brands among others. With its unique business model, Apical has been able to control product quality and address sustainability and food safety concerns, while running highly efficient operations in integrated world-class refineries and downstream processes.

For more information, please visit www.apicalgroup.com

#ApicalGroup

About RGE

RGE manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. Our work ranges from the upstream, comprising sustainable resource development and harvesting, to downstream, where our companies create diverse value-added products for the global market. Our commitment to sustainable development underpins our operations, as we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for climate, good for customer, and good for company.

RGE was founded in 1973. The assets held by RGE companies today exceed US$20 billion. With more than 60,000 employees, we have operations in Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada and continue to expand to engage newer markets and communities.

www.rgei.com

About ZSL

ZSL (Zoological Society of London) is an international conservation charity working to create a world where wildlife thrives. From investigating the health threats facing animals to helping people and wildlife live alongside each other, ZSL is committed to bringing wildlife back from the brink of extinction. Our work is realised through our ground-breaking science, our field conservation around the world and engaging millions of people through our two zoos, ZSL London Zoo and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. For more information, please visit www.zsl.org.