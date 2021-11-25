The King of African Sales Enters Southeast Asia; JD.ID exclusively sells TECNO’s latest Spark 7

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 25 November 2021 – Recently, Jingdong Indonesia (JD.ID) and TECNO have officially announced a strategic partnership. After JD.ID officially becomes the country dealer of TECNO brand, TECNO’s latest Spark 7 is also available exclusively on JD.ID.

TECNO’s parent company Shenzhen Transsion Holding Co., LTD. dominates the mobile phone market in Africa. TECNO is also the most popular mobile phone brand in Africa, with its Spark 7 hailed as “the best entry-level smartphone”.

For TECNO Spark 7, it is mainly positioned in the entry-level smartphone market. Its main focus is on feature phones, mainly sold to Africa and India, bringing more localized products to consumers there.

Spark 7 smartphone, whose main specifications include a 6.52-inch HD display, 2.5D curved glass, 6000 mAh battery and 16 million smart camera, is suitable for everyone. And in the design pursuit of better looking, the 2.5D curved glass makes this smartphone look quite full, visually much better than flat glass, but with strong impact resistance.

In addition, the exterior features a waterdrop screen (also known as waterdrop full-screen) design scheme, a rectangular camera module housing dual sensors and a LED flash, and comes with a physical fingerprint sensor. In fact, looking at the Chinese smartphone market in 2021, it is obvious that the water drop screen is not the trend. Most smartphone manufacturers familiar to Chinese people, such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and Samsung, now adopt the design scheme of perforated screen.

In order to deepen the African market, Transsion conducted researches on the characteristics of Africa such as lack of electricity, and mainly promoted the feature of long battery life. It also supports multi-card and multi-standby, which is in line with the habits of consumers in Africa. In addition, Transsion also customized a set of selfie beauty algorithm for African consumers.

TECNO’s ambition is evident from its dominant market in Africa to its strategic cooperation with JD.ID. Due to the similarities between the Southeast Asian and African markets, where the consumption level is generally low, TECNO’s test run is expected. TECNO’s high price/performance ratio will most likely give it another edge, with many Southeast Asian consumers willing to pay for Spark 7.

