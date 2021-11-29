Rhenus Logistics Indonesia Sets Up New Office in Medan

Strategic addition of Rhenus presence in North Sumatra’s capital will strengthen its business development plans, especially in agriculture and forestry sectors.





JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 29 November 2021 – Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus has opened a new branch in Indonesia. Located in Medan, North Sumatra, it is the fourth office under Rhenus Logistics Indonesia. This expansion will support the company’s efforts to enhance service efficiency to customers and further reinforce relationships with key airline and shipping partners.

Indonesia has observed a healthy growth in non-oil and gas exports in the country, noting that its export value in March 2021 has jumped by 30.47 percent, due to the high increase in exports in the agricultural, industrial, and mining sectors. As a key regional economic hub and commercial centre in Indonesia, Medan is a gateway for the goods and financial services trade on domestic, regional and international levels. Medan serves as a well-known trading hub for the agricultural sector as well, in particular palm oil.

This will also enhance connectivity to Kualanamu International Airport, which offers access to many Asian countries as well as the Middle East and Europe, as well as the Port of Belawan, Indonesia’s busiest seaport outside of Java.

“With the presence of Rhenus Logistics in Medan, it becomes a continuation point for the development of business and logistics services on the island of Sumatra. This move is in line with our goal to strengthen synergistic efforts for business coordination across Jakarta, Batam, Singapore and Malaysia,” said Iwan Juniar, General Manager, Rhenus Air & Ocean, Indonesia.

Rhenus Logistics Indonesia is on a steady growth track to extend its local presence, with plans to expand in Sulawesi Island, Makassar and Kalimantan Island, Banjarmasin. It also has three offices in Java and a specialized branch that focuses on projects and break-bulk cargo in Balikpapan. Offering Air and Ocean freight services, Rhenus Logistics Indonesia supports customers in industries such as Automotive, Aircraft Spare Parts, Electronics, Furniture, Semi-Conductors, Machinery and Food & Agriculture.

