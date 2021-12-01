Ev Dynamics Announces Robust Sales Performance and Business Growth Progress

Increase of 38.14% in Sales of Electric Vehicles

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2021 – Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”, Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively “Ev Dynamics” or the “Group”), a provider of new energy vehicles and technology integrated solutions, is delighted to announce the robust sales performance and business growth progress attained this year and proven by its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the “Reporting Period”), attributed to the international efforts made by the Company.









（Ev Dynamics is beginning to fulfill its 12-meter E-Bus orders in Europe as delivery is set in motion）

During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of approximately HK$29.7 million (30 September 2020: HK$21.5 million) derived from the sale of electric vehicles and an increase in sales orders. This year, Ev Dynamics has continued to enhance its research and development capabilities as well as its efforts on international sales, and as such the Company has been able to maintain an upward trend on the sales turnover successfully.

In recent months, the Company began to work with its strategic partner, Quantron AG (“Quantron”), a German-based company engaged in inner-city e-mobility and regional freight and passenger transportation, to tap into the European market with its 12-meter E-Bus model as a key solution to replace diesel buses currently used in public transportation services. The delivery and fulfilment of the first E-Bus orders to Europe have already begun, with additional sales order on the climb. The Company has also delved into the Belt and Road regions in the past year with several eco-friendly initiatives, such as a cooperation with GET Worldwide, Inc., a provider of new-energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, to provide a long-term supply of COMET electric buses, to be used as eco-friendly public transportation in the Philippines.

Miguel Valledecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics, said: “Sales are the first test and trial we face, with validation finally given to our international efforts when our EVs are delivered, but this is just the beginning of a great market boom. There is a growing demand for EVs in both Europe and Asian markets, riding on favorable policies and increased awareness for sustainable living as we seek for a greener future. We are on the right track with our business direction with a promising future ahead.”

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and a prominent player in China’s new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. The Group has a production base in Chongqing and it has developed its sales network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.

#EvDynamics