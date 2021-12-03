HKQAA Symposium Sustainable Finance and Climate Resilience • 2021

Announcement of new initiatives to align with Government climate change strategies
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 December 2021 – The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) held the 2021 HKQAA Symposium at the Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong today. The Honourable Mrs Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officiated at the event. Mr Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Mr Tse Chin Wan, Under Secretary for the Environment, were special guests.
International symposium explores visionary insights
In this flagship international symposium, leaders from the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), China National Institute of Standardization, International Financial Corporation, as well as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Financial Services Development Council and other banking institutions in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, shared insights into the latest trends in sustainable financing and climate resilience. The hybrid event attracted more than 600 online and offline participants from government departments, regulatory organisations, Chinese and foreign banking and financial institutions, foreign consulates, business associations, academic institutions and green groups, among others.
New initiatives for Net-Zero, climate risk management and TCFD reporting
In recent years, HKQAA has supported Hong Kong’s sustainable economic development by developing new services. One significant contribution is the Green and Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme. Up to now, over 35 billion US dollars’ worth of green and sustainable finance instruments have been certified. During the Symposium, HKQAA announced a series of new initiatives to align with the Government’s climate change strategies. They include the Net-Zero Certificate, the Climate Risk Management Index, the TCFD Reporting Index, as well as training and registration services for green and sustainable finance talent.
Ir C S Ho, Chairman of the HKQAA, said, “These new services will be rolled out shortly to assist financial institutions and organisations to prepare for regulatory requirement fulfilment, and help listed companies, SMEs and other kinds of organisations demonstrate their progress and achievements in reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate risks.”
“We also plan to give back to society by establishing a user-friendly knowledge sharing platform online, namely the ‘LightShare’. The project will facilitate the capacity building of finance and other sectors to promote sustainable finance, TCFD reporting and carbon emission and climate risk management, and bolster COVID resilience and recovery in our city” said Ir Ho.
Recognition ceremony for green and sustainable finance issuers and facilitators
The Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2021 ceremony was held at the Symposium. The Awards recognise the efforts and contributions of organisations, leaders and strategists to promoting the issuance of green and sustainable financial instruments in Hong Kong. Thirty-six organisations were recognised, including banking and financial institutions and corporations from Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas markets. Thirty-eight leaders and 67 strategists were given awards.
Dr Michael Lam, Chief Executive Officer of HKQAA, said, “I believe the good practices of awarded companies are inspiring more industry members to make a greater contribution to environmental protection and social development, thereby building a more resilient and sustainable world.”
HKQAA Background
Established in 1989 as a non-profit public organisation by the Hong Kong Government, HKQAA is committed to promoting good management practices. Through knowledge sharing and technology transfer, we help industries enhance their management performance. We also provide innovative and professional services to support enterprises and society to address future challenges and foster sustainable development.
HKQAA is devoted to creating value for enterprises and making contributions to shaping a better environment and society. We have developed a wide range of pioneering services to meet the needs of industry and society. These services are in the areas of social responsibility, environmental protection, energy management, carbon neutrality, green and sustainable finance, and barrier free accessibility management.
As a leading assessment organisation in the region, HKQAA has been accredited by many national and international institutions. Our expert was nominated by the China National Institute of Standardization and the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR Government to take part in ISO technical committees developing ISO standards for green debt instruments and sustainable finance. HKQAA also has a representative on the National Standard’s expert groups drafting the requirements for audit and certification in the fields of occupational health and safety and anti-bribery.
To promote sustainable development to the general public, HKQAA will publish the book ‘Sustainable Development in Hong Kong’, after releasing ‘Corporate Social Responsibility in Hong Kong’ in 2011 and ‘Green Finance in Hong Kong’ in 2019. The book aims to provide insights into sustainable development and inspire more enterprises, investors and social leaders to create a sustainable future together.
Please visit http://www.hkqaa.org for further information.
#HKQAA