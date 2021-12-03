It’s all in the mix, Sennheiser launches HD 400 PRO studio headphones

WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 3 December 2021 – Audio specialist Sennheiser launches a new pair of professional headphones for mixing, editing, and mastering. The HD 400 PRO studio reference headphones are an ideal companion for creators seeking natural and precise sound reproduction to accurately assess their audio mixes. To ease long sessions, the HD 400 PRO features a comfortable and lightweight open-back design fitted with soft velour ear pads. The unit includes both coiled and straight detachable cables, allowing the headphones to adapt to different use preferences.

“We are happy to introduce the first open studio headphones in Sennheiser’s PRO line,” commented Gunnar Dirks, Product Manager, Professional Audio. “When editing and mixing, you need detail and honesty, and this is what the HD 400 PRO will give you. Thanks to their linear, high-resolution reproduction, these headphones are a reliable reference to create outstanding audio mixes.”

Designed for accuracy

The HD 400 PRO features a wide frequency response of 6 to 38,000 hertz to give music producers the full account of their mix. The Sennheiser-developed 120-ohm transducers include a diaphragm made from a special polymer blend, which together with powerful driver magnets yields deeper, yet totally clear and well-defined bass. Distortion is below 0.05% (measured at 1 kHz, 90 dB SPL).

The HD 400 PRO accurately reproduces audio beyond the audible frequency range, giving you unbridled access to nuanced harmonics and ambiance in your music, while at the same time revealing a bold, articulate low-end.

The HD 400 PRO studio headphones help you to reveal all the tiny details in your music

Designed for spaciousness

The headphone transducers of the HD 400 PRO sit at a slight angle, carefully recreating the optimum triangular listening position you would place yourself in when listening to monitor loudspeakers in a recording studio. In addition, the open-back design of the HD 400 PRO ensures a natural propagation of sound, unimpeded by the acoustic structures required in closed-back designs. Both aspects create a wide and spacious soundstage, neutral and transparent, which enables audio producers to work confidently knowing that their final mix transfers accurately to listeners.

Designed for comfort

The HD 400 PRO headphones feature high comfort that prolongs creativity. A carefully engineered ultra-light frame positions the earcups in place, gently hugging the ears with minimal pressure. Soft velour earpads allow users to focus on projects for hours on end, while the open, circumaural design offers sufficient ventilation for ears to keep their cool, even during long mixing sessions.

The HD 400 PRO is available now and retails at HKD 1749 (MSRP). The headphones come with a 3-meter coiled cable and a 1.8-meter straight cable, both fitted with a 3.5 mm (1/8″) jack plug for portable sources. A 6.3 mm (1/4″) adapter is included, ensuring that the HD 400 PRO connects to your mixing desk or audio interface.

Technical data

Acoustic principle: dynamic, open

Ear coupling: circumaural

Frequency response: 6 – 38,000 Hz

THD: < 0.05% (at 1 kHz, 90 dB SPL)

Impedance: 120 Ω

Sound pressure level: 110 dB (1 kHz, 1 V rms )

Connector: 3.5 mm (1/8″) jack with adapter to 6.3 mm (1/4″) jack

Weight: 240 g (w/o cable)

