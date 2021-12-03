Laos Confirms 1,004 New Cases of Covid-19 and Five Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,004 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with five deaths recorded.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 9,011 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,004 new cases confirmed.

There were 997 cases of community spread and seven imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 57-year-old Vietnamese national in Xayamoungkhoun Village, Kaysone Phomvihane City, Savannakhet Province, passed away on 30 November at hospital. He had suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and tuberculosis. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 88-year-old man in Donetiew Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had suffered from gout and hypertension. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 48-year-old man in Mixay Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had suffered from kidney disease, lung disease, and liver cirrhosis. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 69-year-old woman in Taopoun Village, Salavan District, Salavan Province, passed away on Wednesday. She had suffered from anemia and hypertension. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 43-year-old woman in Donkoy Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath Hospital. She had suffered from an immunodeficiency condition but had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 223 cases across 108 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 49 cases in 23 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 30 cases across 14 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 21 cases across 11 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 11 cases across seven villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 46 cases across 20 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 23 cases across ten villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 37 cases across 21 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded four cases across two villages.

One more case is now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 93 cases of community spread were recorded, with four cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 53 cases, Phonthong District saw three cases, Pak Ou District saw seven cases, Xiengngern District saw four cases, and Pak Saeng District saw 21 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 43 cases today across 16 villages in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 57 across 25 villages in six districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 107 cases across 48 villages in 11 districts.

Champasack Province saw 52 cases today across 26 villages in six districts.

Khammouane Province saw 13 cases today across eight villages in three districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,104 active cases of Covid-19, with 191 confirmed deaths, and 77,500 total cases.

Meanwhile, 674 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 54.41% of the total population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 43.77%.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.