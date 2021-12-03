Trend Micro Unrivaled Performance Securing 2.5 Trillion Cloud Events Daily

Feature-rich platform-based approach lets global clouds security leader accelerates investments with confidence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 December 2021 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today announced industry-breaking milestones reached in global cloud security. Organizations migrating to the cloud predominantly pick Trend Micro for simple, scalable, and robust platform-based solutions.

Trend Micro was the first security expert to secure cloud computing and helped in the establishment of the AWS Marketplace nearly a decade ago.

“Innovation, like development cycles, happens by the moment. When we added up cloud instances we protect in 24 hours, we were blown away that it is 2.5x higher than the closest competitors,” said Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro. “Our customers are the stars of that success with their advancements of developing applications in the cloud, vast majority using AWS.”

Customers relying on Trend Micro’s cloud security drove additional statistics:

6 million cloud workloads protected

177% year-on-year growth in sales from the AWS Marketplace

69% to over 90% improvement in customer cloud security posture scores

20,000 customers across 114 countries leveraging Trend Micro Cloud One

28% of the global cloud workload security market is accounted for by Trend Micro

The last two years brought a dramatic surge in cloud investments as organizations across the globe looked to streamline business processes, support remote workers and develop innovative new ways to reach customers. According to Gartner, the market is forecasted to grow 18% this year and even higher in 2022, to exceed $362 billion.

“Since it spotted the burgeoning need for dedicated cloud security over a decade ago, Trend Micro has remained at the bleeding edge with its feature offerings. It’s why we see its market share in workload security as three times the size of the next-placed vendor,” according to IDC. “However, Trend Micro hasn’t rested on its laurels. It continues to add new functionality to its Cloud One platform, most recently to support DevSecOps, so that organizations can accelerate their cloud plans with confidence.”

Investing in hybrid cloud infrastructure can lead to a perceived concern of an expanded corporate attack surface, inviting new business risks if not properly managed. Trend Micro has helped offset those realities by advising security leaders globally on mitigating risks, predicting the threat landscape, and navigating multi- and hybrid cloud complexity amidst talent shortages.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.hk

#TrendMicro