Laos Confirms 889 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 889 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,867 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 889 new cases confirmed.

There were 889 cases of community spread across the country.

New Deaths

A 77-year-old man in Xayaoudom Village, Outhoumphone District, Savannakhet District, passed away on Saturday evening in hospital. He had suffered from paralysis and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 38-year-old woman in Dongnor Village, Sanakham District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from immunodeficiency and congenital disabilities. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 77-year-old woman in Nonsavanh Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday in hospital. She had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 263 cases across 120 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 59 cases in 28 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 33 cases across 18 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 15 cases across nine villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 19 cases across ten villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 48 cases across 23 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 46 cases across ten villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 31 cases across 19 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded three cases across three villages.

– Sungthong District recorded six cases across two villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 87 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 70 cases, Pak Ou District saw three cases, Pak Seang District saw 12 cases, and Chomphet District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 51 cases today across 26 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 43 across 25 villages in eight districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 66 cases across 27 villages in eight districts.

Champasack Province saw 25 cases today across ten villages in two districts.

Khammouane Province saw ten cases today across six villages in four districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,088 active cases of Covid-19, with 210 confirmed deaths, and 80,722 total cases.

Meanwhile, 839 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 55.23% of the total population, while second dose vaccinations have reached 44.03%.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.