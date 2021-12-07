Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Prison After Multiple Charges



Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces two years in jail, according to media in Myanmar.

Ms Suu Kyi, who has remained in detention since a military coup in February ousted her elected government, faced 11 charges in total.

A special court in Myanmar’s capital found the ousted leader guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, sentencing her to four years in prison on Monday morning, according to MRTV.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later reduced the sentence to two years.

The ruling is the first in a series of cases filed against the leader of the National League for Democracy following the military’s overthrow of her government.

76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate faces eleven charges that could lead to maximum imprisonment of 102 years.

Ms Suu Kyi was charged with incitement after statements made on her NLD party’s Facebook pages after she was detained during the military takeover and prevened from commencing a second term in office.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented statements made on the Facebook page as evidence, while the defense argued that Suu Kyii could not be held accountable for the statements because she was already in detention.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi was charged with breaching Covid protocols because she waved to her supporters in vehicles during a 2020 election campaign.

Judgment for the second charge is to take place on 14 December.

Suu Kyi’s detention has sparked nationwide protests calling for her release, with protests against the overthrow of the elected government in Yangon on Saturday resulting in at least five deaths and 15 arrests.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.