Chubb appoints new leader for Hong Kong’s general insurance business

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 December 2021 – Chubb today announced the appointment of Scott Simpson as the new President for its general insurance businesses in Hong Kong and Macau, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Simpson replaces Doug White who will return to his former role as Chubb’s Head of Major Accounts for Asia Pacific, a premium service division dedicated to offering underwriting, risk engineering and claims for the region’s large, global and multi-national clients and business partners.

As the new President for Hong Kong and Macau, Mr. Simpson will have overall responsibility for the growth and financial results of the operations across all lines of business i.e. Property & Casualty, Accident & Health and Personal Lines. Prior to this new appointment, he has been serving in a similar capacity as Country President for Singapore since 2018.

Mr. Simpson joined Chubb in 2005 as a Commercial Lines Underwriter in Sydney and since then, has held numerous leadership roles including Branch Manager for Melbourne and Head of Northern Region, spanning New South Wales and Queensland. In his new role, Mr. Simpson will relocate from Singapore to Hong Kong and will report to Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific.

On this change in leadership, Mr. McNamee said, “Scott is a strong leader with a proven track record of success. His business acumen and stewardship will help steer our business to a level that matches the ambition and opportunity which Hong Kong and Macau afford us.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.