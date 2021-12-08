Laos Begins AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 with 2-0 Loss to Vietnam



Laos has made an unfortunate start to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 losing to Vietnam who scored two goals during the opening match of Group B.

The two goals, scored by Nguyen Cong Phuong and Phan Van Duc, helped Vietnam to secure their victory in the opening match of Group B at the Suzuki Cup 2020 in Singapore on 6 December.

Vietnamese fans were excited when Phan Van Duc got a header in the third minute, however, it went wide.

In the 31st minute, Billy Ketkeophomphone took a close-range freekick for Laos, however was unable to score.

Billy is a professional French soccer player who was given Lao nationality in order to compete for his homeland during the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Vietnam took the lead after a tough 45 minutes following the goal by Cong Phuong, while Phan Van Duc scored in the 55th minute.

Nguyen Thanh Chung was given a yellow card for tackling Laos’ Vongchiengkham, allowing Billy Ketkeophomphone a free-kick, however, it was caught by Vietnamese goalkeeper Tran Nguyen Manh.

Laos is to face off against Malaysia tomorrow and will play against Indonesia on Sunday.