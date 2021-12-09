Laos Confirms 1,212 New Cases of Covid-19 and Five Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,212 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,925 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,212 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,196 cases of community spread and 16 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 55-year-old man in Houayxay Tai Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away yesterday morning in hospital. He had suffered from diabetes and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 67-year-old woman in Dong Village, Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday evening at Setthathirath Hospital. She had suffered from hypertension, diabetes, and gout. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 51-year-old woman in Xieng Yeun Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday morning at 103 Hospital. She had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 46-year-old man in Phonsomboun Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. He had suffered from heart disease and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 86-year-old man in Savang Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had suffered from hypertension and paralysis. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 610 cases across 180 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 91 cases in 34 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded four cases across 19 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 150 cases across 20 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 49 cases across 19 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 49 cases across 29 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 109 cases across 17 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 88 cases across 36 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded four cases across two villages.

– Sungthong District recorded nine cases across four villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 87 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 67 cases, Pak Ou District saw 16 cases and Chomphet District saw two cases.

In Oudomxay Province saw 101 cases.

In Xieng Khouang Province saw 99 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 63 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 34 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 35 cases today.

Champasack Province saw 29 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 15 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,151 active cases of Covid-19, with 224 confirmed deaths, and 83,294 total cases.

Meanwhile, 751 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 56.88% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 44.50%.

—

