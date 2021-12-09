MIPIM ASIA Awards Celebrates 15th Anniversary and Announces Accolades of the Finest Developments in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 December 2021 – MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 returns for another year on their 15th birthday showcasing the best of the best in real estate, proudly presenting awards to winning projects and celebrating live yesterday night with full respect to health and safety measures, at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

An exciting close to the finale of the MIPIM Asia Summit, the awards presents its most sought-after trophies to honour all the 33 property developments across 11 categories, as they represent the finest real-estate developments in Asia Pacific.

“Now more than ever, the battles with the pandemic has pushed our industry to remain flexible and confident. And winning a MIPIM Asia Award now takes on a whole new meaning to be a leader and showcase adaptability” said MIPIM Director, Ronan Vaspart. “We celebrate the developers, architects, government authorities and other property visionaries who push the boundaries to boost safety and environmental measures whilst upholding the standards” he added.

With over a decade on its belt, the annually hosted MIPIM Asia Awards have truly become not only a prestigious accolade for deserving projects, but also an event to grant the utmost recognition to projects and their teams for upholding industry standard for continuously overcoming the hurdles presented by COVID-19 in recent times.

The awards considers wide-ranging projects throughout the APAC region of both completed and in-progress developments.

The jury is chaired this year by François Trausch, Global CEO & CIO of Allianz Real Estate. Its esteemed judging panel of property industry leaders have reviewed close to 100 entries from 10 countries, which were trimmed down to the final 33 winners with addition of a distinctly chosen Special Jury Award winner.





Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards Jury 2021 are:

1. François TRAUSCH, Allianz Real Estate, CEO & CIO

2. George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Growth Markets, Hong Kong SAR

3. Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China

4. Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

5. Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong SAR

6. Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR

7. Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

8. Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director – Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

9. Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA

10. George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong SAR

11. Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director, Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR

12. Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong SAR

13. Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR

14. Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan

15. Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Principal, Hong Kong SAR

16. Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong SAR

MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Grand Central

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited

Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)

SILVER

Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect : Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank

Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute Of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & Window Systems)

BRONZE

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Architect : AW² Architecture Workshop – Reda Amalou & Stéphanie Ledoux

Developer: Indochina Kajima Development Company

BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Park Hyatt Suzhou

Suzhou, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Gold Mantis Enterprise

Other: China Construction Design International (Local Design Institute), Hersch Bender Associates (Interior Designer)

SILVER

The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko

Tochigi, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Developer: TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.

BRONZE

The Clan Hotel

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd

Developer: Far East Organization

Other: Hexacon Construction Pte Ltd (Main Contractor), KKS International (S) Pte Ltd (ID Consultant), Tinderbox Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING

GOLD

Changi Airport Connector

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Developer: Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd

SILVER

LAND Community Center

Xi’an, China

Architect: Atelier Ping Jiang / EID Arch

Developer: Shaanxi Vanland Real Estate Co., Ltd

BRONZE

Wetland Museum In Huailai

Hebei, China

Architect: Tenio Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.

Developer: Huailai Forestry Bureau

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Far East Square, AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Multiply Architects LLP (Far East Square), DP Architects Pte Ltd (AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel)

Developer: Far East Organization

SILVER

Suzhou International Finance Square

Suzhou, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: The Wharf (Holdings)

Other: WTIL (Associate Architect), East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (Local Design Institute)

BRONZE

Shanghai EDGE

Shanghai, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Shanghai Kaitong Wenan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Alibaba Xixi Campus Phase 4

Hangzhou, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Alibaba Group

Other: NBBJ (Landscape Consultant), Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University (Local Design Institute), ARUP (Traffic Consultant / Vertical Transportation), Shanghai Construction Group (Main Contractor)

SILVER

Wilmar International Headquarters

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Eric Parry Architects Limited

Developer: WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Other: Boustead Projects E&C Pte. Ltd. (Main Contractor), RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte. Ltd. (Local Architects, M&E & Structural Engineers), ICN Design International Pte. Ltd. (Landscape Design), Inhabit (Façade and Acoustic), Prime Structures Engineering Pte. Ltd. (Façade Contractor), Steve Leung Design Ltd (Interior Design), Nipek Pte. Ltd. (Lighting Design)

BRONZE

Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank

Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & window systems)

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

GOLD

Central Market

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: AGC Design Ltd

Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority

Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)

SILVER

Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Re-innovation Project

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, TAISEI CORPORATION

Developer : Sumitomo Reality & Development Co., Ltd.

BRONZE

David Jones Elizabeth Street Flagship Store

Sydney, Australia

Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), Crone Architects

Developer: David Jones Pty Limited

Other: Mainbrace (Contractor), FPOV (Lighting Consultant)

BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

InnoCell

Hong Kong SAR, China

Lead Architect: Leigh & Orange Limited

Developer: Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Other: Leigh & Orange Limited (Interior Designer), Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd. (Main Contractor)

SILVER

CHARM PREMIER GRAND MINAMIAZABU

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD

Developer: Hulic Co., Ltd.

Other: CHARM CARE CORPORATION (Operator)

BRONZE

Xixi Yunlu

Hangzhou, China

Architect: Hangzhou 9M Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Developer: Hangzhou Greentown Guixi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Hongkong Land’s Yorkville – The Ring

Chongqing, China

Architect: PH Alpha Design Ltd.

Developer: Hongkong Land Limited

Other: Lead8 (Interior Designer), ASPECT Studios (Landscape Designer), Popjoy Design (Botanical Garden Landscape Designer), Parsons Brinckerhoff (M&E Engineer), WSP (Facade Engineer), Brandston Partnership Inc. (Lighting Consultant)

SILVER

Seazen Suzhou Wuyue Plaza

Suzhou, China

Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), CRTKL

Developer: Seazen Group

BRONZE

YUE City

Guangzhou, China

Architect : Atelier DYML

Developer: Yuexiu Property

Other: Atelier DYML (Interior Design), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Construction Drawings), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Landscape Design), RDesign International Lighting (Lighting Design), Shenzhen C.S.C Decoration Design Engineering Co. Ltd. (Curtain Wall Detail Development), Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co. Ltd. (Structural Consultant)

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

GOLD

Central Market

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: AGC Design Ltd

Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority

Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)

SILVER

Grand Central

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited

Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)

BRONZE

Siu Hei Commercial Centre Revitalization

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Uni-China Business Management Limited

Developer: Gaw Capital Partners

Other: One Bite Design Studio Limited (Rooftop Designer)

BEST FUTURA PROJECT

GOLD

Hana Headquarters

Cheongna, South Korea

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Hana Financial Group

Other: NBBJ (Interior Designer / Landscape Designer), ESI and NBBJ Studio (Experiential Designer), Gansam Arhitects + Partners, Kunwon Architects Planners Engineers (Local Design Institute), Thornton Tomasetti (Façade and Sustainability), Arup (Vertical Transportation and Lighting), Heerim (Construction Manager)

SILVER

King Lam Street Commercial Development

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Collective Studio Limited (Podium Design Architect & Interior Design Architect), Rocco Design Architects Ltd., Hong Kong, China (Executive Architect & Tower Design Architect)

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: AECOM, Hong Kong, China (Structural, Civil & Geotech. Engineering, Façade Engineering), ARUP, Hong Kong, China (LEED/ BEAM/ WELL Sustainability), J.Roger Preston Limited, Hong Kong, China (Electrical and Mechanical Engineering)

BRONZE

International Sports and Culture Exchange Center

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Shenzhen Bureau of Culture

BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

GOLD

Alibaba Central China Headquarters and Industrial Complex

Wuhan, China

Architect: Benoy Limited

Developer : Alibaba Group

SILVER

Baoshan Steel Park

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.

Developer: Shanghai Baodishangshi Urban Production Development Co., Ltd.

Other: HMD (Shanghai) Engineering Consultancy Corp. Ltd. (Architecture Consultant), Beijing Ning Field Lighting Design Corp., Ltd. (Lightning Consultant), Shanghai Academy of Landscape Architecture Science and Planning (Soil and Ecology Consultant), Shanghai Urban Construction Design & Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (Transportation Consultant)

BRONZE

Luohu Public Realm Revitalization

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.

Developer: China Resources (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Central Market

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: AGC Design Ltd

Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority

Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)

About MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders’ summit in Asia Pacific organised by RX. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM – the world’s property market – is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 26,800 delegates attended in 2019 with 6,380 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.

About RX France:

RX France manages a portfolio of world-class, French and international face-to-face, virtual and hybrid events covering 20 industry sectors including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM Top Resa, MIPCOM, MIPTV, FIAC, Paris Photo… and many more. RX France’s events take place in France, China, India, Italy, Mexico, Russia and the United States. We serve our clients as we accompany their strategic business development and roll out the best of physical and digital events. RX France is part of RX (previously Reed Exhibitions). www.rxglobal.com

About RX Global:

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

