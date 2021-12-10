Laos Loses 4-0 to Malaysia At Bishan Stadium During AFF Suzuki Cup 2020

Laos has suffered another major loss during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, losing 4-0 to Malaysia during the second Group B game.

Laos faced off against Malaysia at Bishan Stadium on Thursday evening, beginning the game strongly with three goal attempts in the first five minutes.

But Malaysia quickly recovered, with Winger Safawi Rasid scoring three goals in the sixth, 33rd, and 80th minutes.

Malaysian center back Sahrul Saad delivered the final blow to Laos, scoring in the 76th minute.

Laos coach V. Selvaraj said he was proud of his players, despite the unfortunate loss.

Malaysia will go on to face Vietnam at Bishan Stadium on Sunday.