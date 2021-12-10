Sinpopo Brand Presents a Luxurious Gifting Collection This Christmas

Sinpopo Brand launches a curated range of festive gifts this Christmas. Customers can order online from the comfort of their homes and enjoy islandwide delivery in Singapore.

Singapore's homegrown Sinpopo Brand presents its largest Christmas range with exciting gourmet gift boxes and hampers, handcrafted cakes and delectable cookies!





Luxurious Christmas Hampers for the Finest Gifting

If customers are looking for fresh – modern to traditional – combinations, they can start with gift baskets that are sumptuously filled with an exclusive collection of Sinpopo Brand favourites and the Best of Singapore Brands. These are thoughtfully selected, crafted by local companies, and presented with love.

Their stunning Christmas collection is also immaculately designed to ensure that all gift hampers and boxes are reusable and can be upcycled as delightful keepsakes and wares.

Be some of the first to indulge in a new series of Sinpopo Brand’s Signature cookies and biscuits in Pandan, Coffee and Black Sesame. Packaged in air-tight lockable jars, these delightful treats are festive and pantry must-haves that make wonderful gifts for everyone!

Artisanal Christmas Cake Collection

Yuletide gifting is never complete without Christmas cakes! Inspired by lush Christmas fruit and spices such as fresh figs, pomegranate, cinnamon and citrus, Sinpopo Brand features an alluring collection of Christmas cakes with exciting new looks and tastes which will leave gifters spoilt for choice.

Maple Christmas Cakes





Family and friends will also love this stunning Maple Christmas Cake, a seasonal special comprising a soft, fluffy maple-infused cinnamon cake with light cream cheese, sprinkled with a crunch of speculoos cookie crumbs and elegantly topped with caramelised pears, figs and rosemary.

The Original Gula Melaka Log Cake





Finally, customers won’t want to miss out on the Original Gula Melaka Log Cake that is exclusively handcrafted for Christmas. They can lock in their orders early to enjoy seamless delivery services while exploring the best of Singapore Christmas with Sinpopo Brand. Those interested may also head over to Sinpopo Brand’s shops and cafes for a closer look.

More details on their Christmas festive offerings can be found in their Christmas brochure.

About Sinpopo

Sinpopo Brand is a homegrown brand that aims to remain firmly rooted in the local culture and cuisine in Singapore by creating artisanal bakes and bites to pay homage to the country’s heritage flavours. To sample any of their Christmas products or feature them, please contact marketing@sinpopo.com. For corporate enquiries, please contact sales@sinpopo.com.

