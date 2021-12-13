Kerry Logistics Network A Double Winner of The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021 and IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards 2021

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 December 2021 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘KLN’, the ‘Company’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is proud to be the double winner of two prestigious accolades, namely, The Asset Jade Award at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021 and the title of “Best IR during a Corporate Transaction” at IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards 2021.

This is the fourth consecutive year that KLN has been a winner of The Asset ESG Corporate Awards and the second consecutive year that the Company has won the highest honour, The Asset Jade Award, for showing an embedded and extensive commitment to ESG from the Board through to stakeholders.

KLN has earned the “Best IR during a Corporate Transaction” title at IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards 2021 for its excellence in handling investor relations regarding the strategic cooperation with S.F. Holding, specifically in crafting and releasing the messaging for the financial markets. Through proactive communication, the Company ensured that its independent shareholders fully understood this transaction for their decision-making process. The Greater China Awards are organised annually by IR Magazine to commend individuals and companies with outstanding IR performance in Greater China.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of KLN, said, “We are thankful to The Asset and IR Magazine for their recognition of our efforts in upholding the highest ESG standards amidst a global health crisis, as well as maintaining timely disclosure and a bilateral dialogue with our investors during a major corporate transaction. With environmental and corporate sustainability becoming an integral part of our business decisions, we have persistently incorporated ESG principles into our development strategies and operations, and will continue to do so in the future. We will also remain committed to IR best practices, and exercise the diligence and thoroughness indispensable to transparent communications.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About The Asset ESG Corporate Awards

The Asset ESG Corporate Awards offer a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.

About IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards

For the past three decades, IR Magazine has honoured excellence in investor relations around the world. Its Greater China Awards presents two types of awards categories – researched and nominated – both celebrating the success of those individuals and companies that are leading the way in IR in Greater China. The awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who vote for the companies, IROs and senior management who provide them with the best IR service across Greater China. The awards-by-nomination categories differ from the traditional researched categories, as individuals and companies are given the opportunity to submit written entries, free of charge, to be put forward to a panel of expert judges made up of investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members.

#KerryLogisticsNetwork