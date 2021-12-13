Rhenus Greater China Sets Up New Office in Zhuhai

The expansion of its network in South China will better position Rhenus to provide comprehensive supply chain support locally, while riding on growing opportunities in the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 December 2021 – Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus has established a new branch in Zhuhai. The first in the city and its third in the Guangdong province, the team is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen support for businesses in Zhuhai and connect them with international players in the region.

Zhuhai is China’s second-largest port city and plays a key role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, since the Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone (GPFTZ) Hengqin Area came into operation in 2015. Designated as one of China’s first special economic zones and home to over 2,200 high-tech enterprises, Zhuhai has a strong focus on high-end service and manufacture, the high-tech industry, characterized marine economy and eco-agriculture. With new development plans announced for Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation in Hengqin, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is set to see a boost in economic activity across diverse industries.

The new branch will offer a full range of Rhenus services across air, ocean, road and rail freight. Industrial solutions for sectors including aviation, marine and hospitality as well as warehousing solutions for customers using the Macau International Airport and Hong Kong Airport will also be available.

“We are very happy to expand our network in South China with the new office in Zhuhai. The proposed ‘Free Trade Zone’ project will lead to an influx of investments and opportunities from the region and having our own setup here will allow us to better understand and support our clients more closely,” said Cliff Xu, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Greater China.

Rhenus Greater China plans to extend its presence to Macao by 2022. With 20 offices, it is one of the largest networks in the Asia-Pacific region. Key focus areas include rail freight from China to Europe, cross-border road freight and warehousing solutions. For more information, visit www.rhenus.com/en/cn.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

