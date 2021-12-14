ParticleX PropTech Global Challenge 2022 Open for Applications

Matching PropTech Startups with Corporates, Investors and Incubators

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 December 2021 – Organised and hosted by Hong Kong’s ParticleX, the second edition of ParticleX PropTech Global Challenge (PPGC) is now open for applications. The deadline of the first batch of applications is the 5th January, 2022.

The PPGC is a strategic matching initiative tailor-made for startups in early to mid-stages. It aims at cultivating and facilitating innovative technology solutions to real-world challenges in the property and real estate industries, which will contribute to achieving ESG goals ultimately.

The initiative uses a multidisciplinary matching approach that seamlessly bridges the gap between startups, corporates, angel investors and incubators, as well as government resources.

The PPGC offers a one-of-a-kind networking model for startups: 1) one that transcends the limitations of physical locations and the pandemic through the use of online meetings; and 2) Selected startups will be directly invited to participate in the online investment committee meeting. No commuting, training, and fees are required – which helps to lower operational costs and enhance effectiveness in communication.

The initiative would not be possible without the support of the following organisations: Chinachem Group, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), StartmeupHK, the Hong Kong Business Angel Network, MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node, Smart City Consortium, Asia PropTech.

PPGC is an ongoing project that accepts applications in three batches every year. Do not miss out on the limitless opportunities this initiative offers. If you are a PropTech startup or have a great solution for an ESG issue, apply now through the following link!

1st Batch Deadline: 5 January 2022, 6pm (Hong Kong time)

Apply Now: www.particlex.com/ppgc2022

【Benefits & Opportunities】

Direct Investment & Business Matching

By participating in the PPGC, startups could be entitled to direct investment and business matching opportunities. Outstanding startups will be chosen by ParticleX, Chinachem Group, the Hong Kong Business Angel Network, HKSTP and other co-investment partners based on their financing plan. The chosen startups will also have the opportunity to be matched with potential clients in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region.

Incubation & Onboarding Support

In collaboration with HKSTP and HKAI Lab, the PPGC also offers participating startups incubation, onboarding support, and acceleration programme opportunities. StartmeupHK, a government division of InvestHK, will provide assistance to overseas startups in setting up their business in Hong Kong. Asia PropTech offers onboarding support and advisory services, while Smart City Consortium provides a resourceful platform to connect with various PropTech industry stakeholders from China and Hong Kong.

Startups interested in participating in this edition’s PPGC are required to provide advanced solutions to issues surrounding the property life cycle. These could range from solutions to the promotion of technical innovation that helps enhance efficiency, visibility, experience, flexibility, and productivity, to ones that tackle ESG and sustainability issues. With an aim to reach the goals of peak carbon emission in 2030 and carbon neutralisation in 2060, the focus of this edition’s PPGC is on green energy and low carbon development; and together with efforts from the PropTech startups, the idea is to create a world where man and nature live in harmony.

The first edition of ParticleX PropTech Global Challenge was a resounding success. Out of the 130 startups from 33 different countries, 70% startups companies were founded in or before 2018; 74% of startups were in seed or early stage; 50% of startups were seeking investment funding; and 40% were looking for business opportunities.

Nearly 41% of startups came up with technology or solutions that can help lower costs for corporates, and more than 37% of the solutions can assist in increasing customer engagement, improving customer relationships, raising revenue and market share; and 22% of the solutions addressed environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, which effectively married their solutions and their impact on the environment and the society.

Two of the outstanding startups, Alpha’a from the United States and viAct from Hong Kong, have received ParticleX investment support and are exploring more collaborations with corporates and business partners.

Alpha’a

Alpha’a is a community-oriented PropTech and art technology company that offers an online trading platform for tailor-made art collections. The clients are from, but not limited to, the real estate industry such as hotels, office buildings, co-working and co-living spaces. Alpha’a strives to address the complex challenges that arise from the purchase of art pieces for property owners.

Alpha’a holds no inventory, reducing overhead costs that are usually included in charges to the client. Additionally, the crowd-sourced and pre-curated platform provides artwork directly to the customers.

viAct

viAct develops and applies its renowned proprietary Scenario-Based AI vision technologies to improve workplace safety and increase productivity in the construction industry. The platform uses computer vision to detect potential safety hazards, construction progress and the location of machinery and materials. viAct’s cloud facilities could create in-depth detection reports from real-time data analysis based on videos and photos generated by cameras and mobile applications, thereby automating the process of on-site monitoring and management.

Suitable candidates:

Startups

With a primary business focus on providing PropTech solutions

With a solid foundation for exponential growth, developing new business opportunities, or seeking next round of funding

At the current fundraising stage from Seed to Series A

About ParticleX

ParticleX, a tech-based startup investor and innovation enabler based in Hong Kong. ParticleX combines network, capital and research resources, accelerating the pace of innovative technology and helping the early-stage startups to win cross-border opportunities across Asia.

