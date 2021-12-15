Foreign National Arrested for Public Urination in Vientiane Capital



A foreign national has been detained by police after a video depicting him urinating on his vehicle while stopped at traffic lights went viral on social media.

The video caused a stir across social media yesterday, with residents questioning the man’s ill-mannered behavior.

Following public outcry, police eventually located the man who was detained on several charges.

The incident occurred on Monday at an intersection in Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, with witnesses quickly uploading footage of the urinator to social media.

In the video, the man can be seen exiting the vehicle from the driver’s side while stopped at the lights, where he proceeds to promptly relieve himself on the tires, splashing across the road.

Police in the Naxaythong District apprehended the perpetrator, a Chinese national, who has been detained on charges of public urination and indecent exposure under Article 258 of the Penal Code, Vientiane Public Security News reports.

The man admitted to all charges, claiming he was unable to hold on any longer.