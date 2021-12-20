Laos Confirms 824 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 824 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,231 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 824 new cases confirmed.

There were 823 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 62-year-old woman in Orm Village, Nalae District, Luang Namtha Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. She had suffered from hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 299 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 70 cases of community spread were recorded, with six cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 45 cases, Pak Ou District saw two cases, Phonxay District saw two cases, Phoukhoun District saw 14 cases, and Xiengngern District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 93 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 18 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 59 cases.

Champasack Province saw 21 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 21 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,298 active cases of Covid-19, with 274 confirmed deaths, and 99,396 total cases.

Meanwhile, 881 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 59.85% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 45.73%.