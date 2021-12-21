Laos Reaches Over 100,000 Total Cases of Covid-19



Laos has recorded over 100,000 total cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with the death toll now standing at 284.

The country recorded 1,128 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, bringing the number of total cases to 100,624 – placing Laos ahead of China, which has recorded 100,467 as of today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,215 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,128 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,127 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 56-year-old woman in Napho Village, Luang Prabang City, Luang Prabang Province, passed away on 19 December in hospital. No information was provided as to whether the woman had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 58-year-old man in Nonkhylek Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on 19 December in hospital. He had suffered from diabetes, hypertension. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 58-year-old woman in Phoukham Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 78-year-old man in Huaypoung Village, Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, passed away in hospital and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 3-months-old infant in Dongkhao Village, Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, passed away due to Covid-19 in hospital.

A 58-year-old woman in Numpoung Village, Fuaeng District, Vientiane Province, passed away in hospital. She had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 72-year-old woman in Houayxay Nuea Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. She had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 2-year-old child in Bolek Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had suffered from congenital disabilities and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 40-year-old inmate at a prison in Bokeo Province, passed away yesterday due to Covid-19 in hospital and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 52-year-old woman in Mai Village, Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday. She had suffered from diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 544 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, there were 47 cases in Luang Prabang City.

In Bokeo Province there were 157 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 13 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 51 cases.

Champasack Province saw 14 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 12 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,088 active cases of Covid-19, with 284 confirmed deaths, and 100,624 total cases.

Meanwhile, 512 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 59.96% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 45.82%.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.