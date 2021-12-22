Major cinemas to reopen in Laos



Cinemas are to reopen by 24 December across the country, according to an announcement by operator Major Cineplex Group Laos.

Major Platinum Cineplex posted the news on its Facebook page today, stating that the group is delighted to welcome the return of moviegoers to its locations around the country.

Major cinemas will reopen their doors on 24 December after completing Covid-19 prevention preparations.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control undertook a series of site inspections and negotiations with the cinema operator, ultimately allowing the reopening of cinemas amid a series of eased measures.

Major Cineplex was founded in Thailand by entertainment mogul Vicha Poolvaraluck.

The company screened its first film to the public in Laos in July 2015, marking the Thai company’s second out-of-country branch after finding success in Cambodia.

More locations were later opened in Vientiane Capital as a cineplex in Pakse, Champasack Province.

Since then, cinemagoing has become a well-established leisure pursuit for residents of Vientiane Capital and Pakse, with people of all ages able to enjoy the latest Hollywood blockbusters as well as local and regional films.