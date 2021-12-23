Luang Prabang to Reopen Three Districts to Foreign Tourists



Authorities in Luang Prabang have designated three districts to welcome international visitors in the first phase of the Lao Travel Green Zone plan.



Luang Prabang District, as well as Chomphet, and Pak Ou districts in Luang Prabang Province are designated as green zone tourism destinations in the first phase of the plan, KPL reports.

Head of the Luang Prabang Tourism Promotion Division, Mr. Vongdavone Vongsayalath, says 95 percent of residents in the three districts have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism industry in Luang Prabang Province was badly impacted, and many tour guides, as well as restaurant and hotel personnel, were forced to find other occupations or face unemployment,” said Mr. Vongdavone.

The government of Laos officially announced its 1 January reopening date last week, with the country gradually opening borders in three phases.

Tourists from an initial list of 17 countries will be allowed to travel to the country during the first phase under the Lao Travel Green Zone plan.

The new plan for reopening will see Vientiane Capital, Vang Vieng, and Luang Prabang designated as “green zones” to ensure the safety of travelers and service providers.

“Initially, 13 out of 33 hotels joining the LaoSafe program will be open to visitors during the first phase of the Lao Travel Green Zone plan along with 33 restaurants, 30 tour companies, 16 tour van companies, and 26 tour boats,” Mr. Vongdavone added.

Areas designated as green zones must have a population of 70-80 percent vaccinated, with 90-95 percent of service providers immunized.