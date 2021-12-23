OctaFX enters 2022 summarising its successful year

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 December 2021 – Another exciting and demanding year nears its end. The international broker OctaFX grasps the opportunity to recount its very own ‘2021’—one that also marked the company’s 10th anniversary. Looking back on it, the company and its departments have much to be proud of.

OctaFX’s customer-driven approach, which provided a new iOS trading app, improved trade mechanics, heightened customer support, and furthered education, helped clients reach their investment goals in 2021.

As a result, the fintech company gathered many accomplishments to its name, such as receiving international recognition as the ‘Best Trading Platform’—awarded by Fx Daily Info.

All this labour strived towards making OctaFX’s product better, refining it for its clients, thereby being closer to them, more relatable, and making the product experience even more accessible and inspiring for new customers.

The product

The trading mechanics became even more convenient and relevant to OctaFX customers’ needs.

The launch of the OctaFX Trading App for Apple iOS certainly resonated with the trader community, too, as it has already been installed more than 100,000 times.

In 2021, OctaFX has added new trading instruments (the Mexican peso, the South African rand, and several new cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash and Ripple) and raised the leverage for all its cryptocurrency pairs from 1:10 to a competitive ratio of 1:25.

Furthermore, OctaFX upgraded its copy trading option’s rating and risk calculation system, providing a better, more elegant user experience. Receiving the ‘Best Forex Copy Trading Platform’ by FxScouts two years in a row (2020, 2021) is a testament to this progress.

Customer support

Customer support handled 3.5 million client chats this year. OctaFX has improved, simplified, and accelerated the operation of this essential service with the aid of upgraded artificial intelligence. To illustrate this, the new system helped to close over 30,000 requests without a support agent, contributing to the company’s ability to interact with its clients in real-time.

Education

Where would financial sovereignty be without its most valuable asset? Education.

The company openly admits that education is one of the core values it wants to spread.

OctaFX managed to up its average of organised online events to over 50. Having installed courses in English in several African countries and the ones in Spanish in Mexico shows the spreading geographical reach of its financial training webinars and popular OctaFX Q&A sessions.

On top of that, the broker launched a new video format this year: the ‘weekly market forecast’ with the financial expert, Vito Henjoto—in Indonesian and English.

Social Media and client proximity growing across the board

In India OctaFX launched a massive campaign with one of the leading cricket teams in the country—Delhi Capitals. The partnership, which included an exclusive digital content partnership, brought the broker even closer to local clients by entering an important community of the Indian Premier League.

In Indonesia, the broker shared a visual client portrait for Kartini Day, upholding the commendable and rising community of female traders. Additionally, OctaFX organised the Batik Day project under the banner of its support of small businesses. Moreover, the broker produced a cooking TV show that merged the arts of cooking and trading into an entertainment video format with interactive features.

In Malaysia, OctaFX had a busy year, as well—initiating a three-part YouTube series called ‘Honest Stories of Success’, sharing the motivational real-life trading experiences of OctaFX’s clients in Malaysia.

Also, the influence and overwhelming nature of social media today cannot be denied. OctaFX appears to have been well aware of this since the novel, vivid, and valuable content has drawn a solid audience for the broker. This body of original online participants amounts to 1,104,390 across all relevant OctaFX social media accounts.

Corporate Social Responsibility Revamped

Since its inception, charity and humanitarian aid have always played an essential role in OctaFX’s corporate organisation and activity.

Some of the most crucial partnerships that assisted OctaFX in providing essential support were the Hemkunt Foundation, Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), PERTIWI, Happy Hearts Indonesia, and JDC Foundation, just to name a few. Altogether, the broker and its partners erected 15 independent humanitarian projects this year.

Final thoughts

The company expanded its reach and profile as a mere broker, already proficient as an innovative and trustworthy player in the investment industry, to growing into a comprehensive investment partner this year—helping every participant of its services reach their investment goals.

OctaFX endeavoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with its clients, enduring the ups and downs of the market, helped individual growth by sharing vital information, and collaborated with the industry’s best educators and experts. They unveiled their most inspiring stories with the OctaFX community.

This year, one other major cornerstone was improving the product to make it better, simpler, and more convenient—the way the customer demanded it to be.

An exciting but common learning curve seems to have emerged between this broker and its trading community. One that helped both sides to develop a more intricate investor mindset and a deeper analytical approach: a strong investment strategy. Once someone can confidently claim and evolve such a strategy in the long-term, isn’t any error along the way become just part of the plan?

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 6.6 million trading accounts worldwide. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance and more recently the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity.

