Covid Curbs Dampen New Year Celebrations in Vientiane Capital

Authorities in Vientiane Capital are to enforce a ban on the service of alcohol during international New Year celebrations.

The Vientiane Capital Covid Taskforce has issued a notice instructing district authorities to strictly enforce a ban on the service of alcohol at restaurants and other venues, as well as policing parties and gatherings.

Pubs, bars, or other entertainment venues that open and serve alcohol during new year celebrations will be promptly shut down and have their business licenses revoked.

Business owners will be fined and prosecuted if their actions result in the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, parties and gatherings in celebration of the New Year holiday are strictly prohibited.

District and village authorities will be tasked with policing parties and gatherings, which will be promptly shut down and violators detained.

The notice comes amid fears of an outbreak of the Omicron variant as Laos has recorded over 106,000 cases of Covid-19 and 328 deaths.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.