Laos Updates List of Countries Permitted to Enter under Travel Green Zone Plan.



Laos has announced that tourists from an additional 14 countries will be permitted to enter the country under its Travel Green Zone Plan.

The Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Norway, Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, New Zealand, Poland, Denmark, and Belgium for permission to enter Laos under the new travel scheme.

The 14 nations have been added to the initial list of 17 countries officially announced two weeks ago.

The initial list includes China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, United States, Canada, and Australia.

Under the reopening scheme, tourists will be authorized to travel within two zones, namely Green Travel Zones and Green Travel Trails, which will be rolled out in three phases.

During Phase One, from 1 January to 30 March 2022, tourists may visit Vientiane Capital, Luang Prabang Province, and Vang Vieng District in Vientiane Province.

Meanwhile, five provinces will be authorized for Green Travel Trails, including Oudomxay, Xayaboury, Xieng Khouang, Khammouane, and Champasack.

During Phase Two, the Green Travel Zones will consist of nine provinces: Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Xayaboury, Xieng Khouang, Khammouane, Savannakhet, and Champasack.

Four provinces will be authorized for Green Travel Trails during Phase Two, including Houay Xay District in Bokeo Province, Luang Namtha Province, Sekong Province, and Salavanh Province.

Laos has recorded over 111,000 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with the government approving a controlled reopening of its borders in 2022 to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

