Laos Confirms 519 New Cases of Covid-19 with Twelve New Deaths



Laos has recorded 519 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with twelve new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,982 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 519 new cases confirmed.

There were 515 cases of community spread and four imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Seven people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

Three people in Bokeo Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in Luang Namtha Province was recorded due to Covid-19.

One person in Khammouane Province passed away due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 174 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of eight cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there was one case, Pak OuDistrict saw three cases, and Chomphet District saw one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 38 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 11 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 20 cases.

Champasack Province saw 14 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 11 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,841 active cases of Covid-19, with 391 confirmed deaths, and 113,951 total cases.

Meanwhile, 646 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 62.56% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 49.65%.