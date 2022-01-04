Over 800 Killed in Road Accidents Across Laos in 2021

Over 800 people were killed in road accidents across Laos last year, with the majority of accidents caused by drunk or reckless driving.

Despite the country being under lockdown for several months during Covid-19 outbreaks, Laos saw some 5,576 road accidents last year, with 9,910 vehicles being damaged, Lao National Radio reports.

Chief of the Traffic Police Department, under Ministry of Public Security, Col. Kongsy Souvannatoum, says 831 people were killed in road accidents throughout 2021, while 8,388 injuries were recorded.

The number of accidents has decreased since previous years, including a reduced death toll as well, however, this does not mean the trend is decreasing, but rather reflects the effects of strict Covid-19 measures in place during 2021, according to Col. Kongsy.

Road accidents in 2021 cost the economy over LAK 92 billion.

“The major causes of road accidents in Laos are drunk driving, reckless driving, speeding, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations,” Col. Kongsy Souvannatoum added.

Meanwhile, some 6,774 accidents occurred on Lao roads throughout 2020, with 1,031 people killed, 12,007 vehicles damaged, and a total cost to the economy of LAK 103 billion.