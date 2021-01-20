Over 1000 Killed in Road Accidents in Laos in 2020

The death toll for road accidents throughout Laos reached over 1,000 last year, with the majority of accidents caused by drunk or reckless driving.

The Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security, says 1,031 people were killed in road accidents throughout 2020, while and 10,027 injuries were recorded.

Meanwhile, some 6,774 accidents occurred on Lao roads during the last year, with 12,007 vehicles damaged, Vientiane Times reports.

The Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway alone saw 16 killed in over 30 accidents prior to its official opening, while incidents continue to plague the new tollway.

Vientiane Capital recorded some 1,155 accidents in 2020, with 190 dead, the highest number of deaths caused by road accidents of any province in Laos.

The number of accidents has increased since previous years, including a rising death toll as well, with accidents in 2020 costing the economy LAK 103 billion.

Aside from problematic drink driving, a large number of vehicles in Laos are unroadworthy, causing traffic problems, while faulty or dangerously placed infrastructure remains a problem as well.