Laos Confirms 836 New Cases of Covid-19 and Six Deaths

Laos has recorded 836 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with six new deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,140 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 836 new cases confirmed.

There were 835 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

Four people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in Bokeo Province due to Covid-19.

One death in Oudomxay Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 394 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 25 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Xiengngern District.

In Luang Prabang City there were seven cases, Pak Ou District saw three cases, Nan District saw nine cases, and Pak Saeng District saw two cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 41 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 47 cases.

Champasack Province saw nine cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 13 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,236 active cases of Covid-19, with 409 confirmed deaths, and 114,787 total cases.

Meanwhile, 914 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 62.56% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 49.65%.

—

