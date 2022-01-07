Lao Food Festival to Promote Food and Culture of Laos in Vientiane Capital



The Lao Food Festival 2022 will be held in Vientiane Capital at the end of this month to promote the food and culture of Laos.

The festival will be held under “New Normal” conditions, according to a report by Lao Economic Daily, with the open-air event taking place at Chao Anou Park from 25 to 29 January.

President of the Lao Businesswomen’s Association, Mrs. Chanthachone Vongsay, said on Wednesday that the Lao Food Festival has been scaled-down this year, featuring only around 120 stalls.

“The festival will see stalls offering traditional Lao cuisine, handicrafts, agricultural products and souvenirs, as well as international food prepared by various embassies in Laos,” said Mrs. Chanthachone.

The Lao Food Festival provides a platform for aspiring young businesswomen to exhibit their products to the wider public, as well as to promote and preserve traditional Lao cuisine.

Mrs. Chanthachone said that the 16th Lao Food Festival will also be an occasion to welcome foreign visitors arriving in Laos under the Laos Travel Green Zone scheme.

To ensure compliance with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, stalls, chairs, and tables will be separated to ensure social distancing.

At the same time, medical personnel will be on-site to check the temperature of visitors before entering the event, as well as provide free face masks and hand gel, while attendees and vendors will be required to be fully vaccinated.

The event will commence with an opening ceremony at 8 am on 25 January.