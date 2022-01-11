Laos Confirms 999 New Cases of Covid-19 and Nine Deaths

Laos has recorded 999 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with nine deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,443 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 999 new cases confirmed.

There were 996 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Five people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Oudomxay Province.

One death was recorded in Sayaboury Province due to Covid-19.

One death was confirmed in Xieng Khouang Province.

One death was recorded in Savannakhet Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 427 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 34 cases of community spread were recorded, with 19 cases in Luang Prabang City, three cases in Chomphet District, seven cases in Nan District, two cases in Pak Ou District, two cases in Phonxay District, and only one case in Xieng Ngern District.

In Bokeo Province there were 22 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 73 cases.

Champasack Province saw 11 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 23 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,569 active cases of Covid-19, with 457 confirmed deaths, and 120,520 total cases.

Meanwhile, 321 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 62.93% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 50.50%.