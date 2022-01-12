“HKIH Elite Awards 2022” Opens for Nomination Today To Commend Outstanding Housing Management Professionals and Teams

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 January 2022 – Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Housing (HKIH), the “HKIH Elite Awards 2022” is open for nomination today. Nomination period will close at 12:00 noon, 26 April 2022.
Housing management professionals have been working behind the scene to enhance a harmonious, well-managed living and working environment for all local citizens over the years. Their contribution and outstanding performance should be recognised and made known to a wider public. With social unrests and pandemic challenges, housing management professionals’ dedicated efforts were especially profound and important for the community. Thus, HKIH launched the first HKIH Elite Awards in 2020 to reward the outstanding contributions of our members and industry practitioners as a whole. By bringing together leading corporate executives, professionals and academic institutions, as well as industry leaders, the HKIH Elite Awards offers an excellent opportunity for local housing management individuals and teams to be recognised for their professionalism and achievement. This year, HKIH sustains the effort to commend industry practitioners and their teams by launching the HKIH Elite Awards 2022 today.
Uplift Professionalism under New Normal
The theme for HKIH Elite Awards 2022 is “Uplift Professionalism under New Normal“. The global pandemic and the accelerated information exchange has brought forward a new normal for everybody. Housing management professionals are also in need to adapt to new working models as a result. Despite challenges and difficulties, housing management practitioners have been safeguarding property values, the living and working environments and are dedicated to uplifting professionalism for citizens in general. By organising the Awards, HKIH would like to commend outstanding housing management individuals and teams for their contribution over the years. The Awards also serves to build role models to foster sustainable growth of the industry.
The HKIH Elite Awards welcomes individual and team nominations. There are 5 award categories, namely, the Individual Categories of “Outstanding Manager” and “Outstanding Officer”, the Team Categories of “Outstanding Team” and “Best Crisis Management Team”, and the “Best Innovative Idea” Category. By setting up different award categories, it aims to give recognition to outstanding housing management individuals and teams in different aspects and sectors.
The Diversified Top-Class Jury Panel
The HKIH Elite Awards 2022 has invited experts with different backgrounds to join the Jury Panel. Mr Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP will be the Head Juror. Jury members will partake and contribute in the sophisticated judging process for different award categories this year.
Ms YU Chun, HKIH President, commented, “In their persistence, the housing management practitioners have been working hard over decades to provide quality living and working environment for the Hong Kong citizens. The society has entered into a new normal due to the pandemic last year. And there will be even more challenges in the post pandemic era, the housing management practitioners with their professionalism and passion is ready to brave all the challenges for the betterment of the community and will continue to strive for providing local citizens a happy healthy livable and working environment in Hong Kong.”
Mr YAU Kam Fai Anthony, Organising Committee Chairman of HKIH Elite Awards 2022, said, “I am honoured to take up the role as Organising Committee Chairman of HKIH Elite Awards this year again. Housing management professionals have been working hard and keeping up with changing duties during the pandemic. We value interactions between the industry and our society a lot. Leveraging on the Awards, we are hoping to showcase the industry’s contributions to a wider public. This would be the backbone for the industry to keep progressing under the new normal.”
Key Dates
|
Date
|
Key Milestone
|
12 January 2022
|
Nominations open
|
26 April 2022 at 12:00 noon
|
Nominations close
|
31 May 2022
|
Finalists Announcement
|
25 June & 9 July 2022
|
Finalists Presentation to Jury Panel
|
October 2022
|
HKIH Elite Awards 2022 Award Presentation Ceremony
*Future notice will be made if there are any changes on the above dates.
Award Categories
|
Category
|
Subcategory
|
Award Type
|
Individual Awards
|
Outstanding Manager
|
· Private Housing
o Residential
o Non-residential
· Publish Housing
|
· Grand Award
· Excellent Awards
· Merit Awards
|
Outstanding Officer
|
Team Awards
|
Outstanding Team
|
· Private Housing
o Residential
o Non-residential
· Publish Housing
|
· Grand Award
· Excellent Awards
· Merit Awards
|
Best Crisis Management Team
|
Innovative Awards
|
Best Innovative Idea
|
· Grand Award
· Excellent Awards
· Merit Awards
Jury Panel (Sequence of Jury Panel Members is arranged in the alphabetical order of members’ English surnames)
|
Head Juror
|
Mr Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP
Chairman of Property Management Services Authority
|
Jury Panel Members
|
Mr CHAN Yum Min James
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Hong Kong Housing Society
|
Dr CHENG Kam Wah, Edmund
President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies
|
Prof CHIU, Rebecca L.H. MH, JP
Professor, Department of Urban Planning & Design of The University of Hong Kong
Honorary Professor of the Bartlett School of Planning of University College London
|
Mr Eddie HUI Chi-man, MH, JP
Associate Head (Partnership) and Professor of Department of Building and Real Estate of
|
Dr Mandy H.M. LAU
Associate Professor, Department of Urban Planning and Design of Faculty of Architecture,
The University of Hong Kong
|
Mr LEE Chun Lai, Andrew
Chairman of Housing Managers Registration Board
|
Mr NG Hoi Ching, Matthew
Chairman of Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch
|
Ir WAI Chi Sing, GBS, JP, FHKEng
Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority
|
Mr YAU Kam Fai Anthony
Chairman of Organising Committee of HKIH Elite Awards 2022
|
Mr YEUNG Yiu-fai, Ricky
Deputy Director (Estate Management) of Housing of Housing Department, HKSAR
|
Prof YIP Ngai-ming
Professor of Department of Public Policy of City University of Hong Kong
|
Ms YU Chun
President of The Hong Kong Institute of Housing
|
Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP
Director of Buildings of Buildings Department, HKSAR
For more details of HKIH Elite Awards 2022, please visit the HKIH website housing.org.hk or Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/HKIHprofessionals.
About The Hong Kong Institute of Housing
The Hong Kong Institute of Housing (“the Institute”) was incorporated in Hong Kong on 29 November 1988 under the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as a company limited by guarantee. Effective from 9 May 1997, the Institute has become a body corporate under The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Ordinance (Cap. 507, originally 34 of 1997). The Institute has been announced as one of the first-batch Recognised Professional Bodies (RPBs) of PMSA since December 2019.
#HKIH
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.