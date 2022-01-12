“HKIH Elite Awards 2022” Opens for Nomination Today To Commend Outstanding Housing Management Professionals and Teams

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 January 2022 – Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Housing (HKIH), the “HKIH Elite Awards 2022” is open for nomination today. Nomination period will close at 12:00 noon, 26 April 2022.

Housing management professionals have been working behind the scene to enhance a harmonious, well-managed living and working environment for all local citizens over the years. Their contribution and outstanding performance should be recognised and made known to a wider public. With social unrests and pandemic challenges, housing management professionals’ dedicated efforts were especially profound and important for the community. Thus, HKIH launched the first HKIH Elite Awards in 2020 to reward the outstanding contributions of our members and industry practitioners as a whole. By bringing together leading corporate executives, professionals and academic institutions, as well as industry leaders, the HKIH Elite Awards offers an excellent opportunity for local housing management individuals and teams to be recognised for their professionalism and achievement. This year, HKIH sustains the effort to commend industry practitioners and their teams by launching the HKIH Elite Awards 2022 today.

Uplift Professionalism under New Normal

The theme for HKIH Elite Awards 2022 is “Uplift Professionalism under New Normal“. The global pandemic and the accelerated information exchange has brought forward a new normal for everybody. Housing management professionals are also in need to adapt to new working models as a result. Despite challenges and difficulties, housing management practitioners have been safeguarding property values, the living and working environments and are dedicated to uplifting professionalism for citizens in general. By organising the Awards, HKIH would like to commend outstanding housing management individuals and teams for their contribution over the years. The Awards also serves to build role models to foster sustainable growth of the industry.

The HKIH Elite Awards welcomes individual and team nominations. There are 5 award categories, namely, the Individual Categories of “Outstanding Manager” and “Outstanding Officer”, the Team Categories of “Outstanding Team” and “Best Crisis Management Team”, and the “Best Innovative Idea” Category. By setting up different award categories, it aims to give recognition to outstanding housing management individuals and teams in different aspects and sectors.

The Diversified Top-Class Jury Panel

The HKIH Elite Awards 2022 has invited experts with different backgrounds to join the Jury Panel. Mr Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP will be the Head Juror. Jury members will partake and contribute in the sophisticated judging process for different award categories this year.

Ms YU Chun, HKIH President, commented, “In their persistence, the housing management practitioners have been working hard over decades to provide quality living and working environment for the Hong Kong citizens. The society has entered into a new normal due to the pandemic last year. And there will be even more challenges in the post pandemic era, the housing management practitioners with their professionalism and passion is ready to brave all the challenges for the betterment of the community and will continue to strive for providing local citizens a happy healthy livable and working environment in Hong Kong.”

Mr YAU Kam Fai Anthony, Organising Committee Chairman of HKIH Elite Awards 2022, said, “I am honoured to take up the role as Organising Committee Chairman of HKIH Elite Awards this year again. Housing management professionals have been working hard and keeping up with changing duties during the pandemic. We value interactions between the industry and our society a lot. Leveraging on the Awards, we are hoping to showcase the industry’s contributions to a wider public. This would be the backbone for the industry to keep progressing under the new normal.”

Key Dates

Date Key Milestone 12 January 2022 Nominations open 26 April 2022 at 12:00 noon Nominations close 31 May 2022 Finalists Announcement 25 June & 9 July 2022 Finalists Presentation to Jury Panel October 2022 HKIH Elite Awards 2022 Award Presentation Ceremony

*Future notice will be made if there are any changes on the above dates.

Award Categories

Category Subcategory Award Type Individual Awards Outstanding Manager · Private Housing o Residential o Non-residential · Publish Housing · Grand Award · Excellent Awards · Merit Awards Outstanding Officer Team Awards Outstanding Team · Private Housing o Residential o Non-residential · Publish Housing · Grand Award · Excellent Awards · Merit Awards Best Crisis Management Team Innovative Awards Best Innovative Idea · Grand Award · Excellent Awards · Merit Awards





Jury Panel (Sequence of Jury Panel Members is arranged in the alphabetical order of members’ English surnames)

Head Juror Mr Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP Chairman of Property Management Services Authority Jury Panel Members Mr CHAN Yum Min James Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Hong Kong Housing Society Dr CHENG Kam Wah, Edmund President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Prof CHIU, Rebecca L.H. MH, JP Professor, Department of Urban Planning & Design of The University of Hong Kong Honorary Professor of the Bartlett School of Planning of University College London Mr Eddie HUI Chi-man, MH, JP Associate Head (Partnership) and Professor of Department of Building and Real Estate of

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Dr Mandy H.M. LAU Associate Professor, Department of Urban Planning and Design of Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong Mr LEE Chun Lai, Andrew Chairman of Housing Managers Registration Board Mr NG Hoi Ching, Matthew Chairman of Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch Ir WAI Chi Sing, GBS, JP, FHKEng Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority Mr YAU Kam Fai Anthony Chairman of Organising Committee of HKIH Elite Awards 2022 Mr YEUNG Yiu-fai, Ricky Deputy Director (Estate Management) of Housing of Housing Department, HKSAR Prof YIP Ngai-ming Professor of Department of Public Policy of City University of Hong Kong Ms YU Chun President of The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP Director of Buildings of Buildings Department, HKSAR

For more details of HKIH Elite Awards 2022, please visit the HKIH website housing.org.hk or Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/HKIHprofessionals.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

The Hong Kong Institute of Housing (“the Institute”) was incorporated in Hong Kong on 29 November 1988 under the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as a company limited by guarantee. Effective from 9 May 1997, the Institute has become a body corporate under The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Ordinance (Cap. 507, originally 34 of 1997). The Institute has been announced as one of the first-batch Recognised Professional Bodies (RPBs) of PMSA since December 2019.

#HKIH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.