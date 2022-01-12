Laos Confirms 916 New Cases of Covid-19 and Seven Deaths

Laos has recorded 916 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with seven new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,913 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 916 new cases confirmed.

There were 908 cases of community spread and eight imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Four people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Savannakhet Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Bolikhamxay Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Sekong Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 309 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 32 cases of community spread were recorded, with 17 cases in Luang Prabang City, one case in Chomphet District, seven cases in Nan District, four cases in Pak Ou District, two cases in Phonxay District, and only one case in Xieng Ngern District.

In Bokeo Province there were 38 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 16 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 33 cases.

Champasack Province saw 16 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 16 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,367 active cases of Covid-19, with 464 confirmed deaths, and 121,436 total cases.

Meanwhile, 771 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 62.97% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 50.71%.