NetApp Achieved Double-Digit YoY Growth Again in APAC’s All-Flash Array and Open Networked Market Segments in Q3 2021, Says Leading Analyst Firm

In Taiwan, NetApp ranked first in the All-Flash Array (AFA) and Open Networked market segments by vendor revenue; in Hong Kong, NetApp ranked first in the All-Flash Array segment by vendor revenue

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 January 2022 – Global cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced that it has achieved double-digit percentage growth, year-on-year, in the All-Flash Array (AFA)[1] and Open Networked[2] segments for the Asia-Pacific[3] (APAC) region, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, Q3 2021 (December 2021 release).

Across the APAC region for Q3 2021, NetApp retains its position as the second largest vendor (tied) by vendor revenue, quarter-on-quarter, in both the Open Networked segment and the AFA segment. NetApp achieved 41.2 percent year-on-year growth for the AFA business segment, while achieving 15.1 percent in the Open Networked business segment, outpacing the overall market growth again, according to IDC. This achievement was driven by strong performances in the Greater China Area, specifically for Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In Taiwan, NetApp achieved 184.6 percent year-on-year growth for its AFA business in Q3 2021, outpacing the local market growth of 49.4 percent. This performance established NetApp as the local AFA segment leader for Q3 2021, with a market share of 52.2 percent by vendor revenue.

In the Open Networked segment, NetApp achieved 146.4 percent local year-on-year growth for Q3 2021, outpacing market growth of 49.1 percent. This performance established NetApp as the local Open Networked segment leader for Q3 2021, with a market share of 38.7 percent by vendor revenue. In Hong Kong, NetApp achieved 209.9 percent year-on-year growth for its AFA business in Q3 2021, outpacing the local market growth of 3.9 percent. This performance allowed NetApp to retain its top position, quarter-on-quarter, in the local AFA segment in Q3 2021, with a market share of 20.2 percent by vendor revenue.

“The year-on-year growth shown in our Hong Kong and Taiwan markets is phenomenal, if we are to compare against the overall local market figures,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC, NetApp. “The overall results tell us that we have a great team who truly understand our customers’ needs, as they progress with their digital transformation. We hope to continue on our path of making the hybrid cloud more accessible to customers at less cost through our strategy of building strong hyperscaler partners and a strong product portfolio.”

Modern All-Flash Arrays by NetApp provide robust data services, integrated data protection, seamless scalability, and new levels of performance. These software features, along with deep cloud and application integration, enable the provisioning of storage within minutes. By easily connecting to more public clouds, customers can enjoy both the advanced services and cost savings that they are looking for.

NetApp has recently strengthened its product portfolio with the introduction of the new NetApp AFF A900, powered by NetApp ONTAP Enterprise Edition. It features leading capabilities that include the highest data storage performance, best-in-class data security with the new Anti-Ransomware Suite, and simplified, non-disruptive upgrades. In the past year, NetApp has also more than doubled its natively integrated public cloud presence to 27 stamps or zones across APAC, through its partnerships with the hyperscalers.



[1] The AFA segment refers to a network storage system that only supports all-flash media as persistent storage and is available under a unique stock keeping unit (SKU). [2] The Open Networked segment refers to all enterprise storage systems that are not directly attached to a server and deployed in the open operating system environment (this excludes mainframe operating environments). [3] APAC refers to Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, excludes Mainland China

