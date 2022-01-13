Vientiane Police Arrest Drug Trafficker After Two-Year Investigation

A major drug trafficker operating in Vientiane Capital has been arrested after a two-year investigation by Xaythany District police.

Head of Xaythany District Public Security Office, Lieutenant Colonel Khammany Keosyha, said on Wednesday that Mr. Souban, 58, a resident of Donnoun Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, was apprehended in late December last year.

Mr. Souban was apprehended following a two-year investigation led by Xaythany District police.

Lieutenant Colonel Khammany said that authorities discovered over 30,000 methamphetamine pills, as well as cash totaling LAK 150 million, THB 3.7 million, USD 24,000, three vehicles, gold, and land title deeds at the man’s residence.

“The man has been a major target by our division for the last two years. Authorities have been monitoring him but were unable to make an arrest until comprehensive and irrefutable evidence could be collected,” said Lieutenant Colonel Khammany.

Arrests of smaller drug dealers operating under Mr. Souban’s network led to the discovery of his base of operations, according to police.

The Lao government in May declared drug prevention and control a national agenda, calling for decisive action and the participation of multiple sectors to combat the narcotics threat.

Police in Laos seized over fourteen metric tons of illegal drugs over three months between August and October last year, with the largest drug bust in Asia making headlines around the world.