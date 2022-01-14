Free the Bears Urgently Seeks Abducted Bear

Free the Bears is urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a young bear taken from the roadside in Nan District, Luang Prabang Province.

A video clip posted to social media shows the bear cub walking along the roadside in danger of being hit by passing traffic.

As the bear continues along the road, a truck pulls up nearby and a man collects the animal. He uses a bamboo rod to protect himself from the bear before taking it away in his truck.

Free the Bears is now urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the bear, which may be in grave danger.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to come forward and can contact Free the Bears on +856 2059655372 or by calling the Wildlife Crime Hotline on 1601.