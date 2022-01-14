Laos and Vietnam Support Hun Sen in Addressing Myanmar Situation

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh have expressed support for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in addressing the situation in Myanmar.

KPL reports that the Lao and Vietnamese PMs highly value and commend the effort of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in playing a mediatory role and pushing the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus of ASEAN Leaders.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on 11 January that the efforts made by Hun Sen were especially commendable in ensuring the cessation of violence in Myanmar as well as a swift provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar, among others.

Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar drew mixed reactions from observers, with some worrying that a visit by a foreign leader would legitimize the rule of the Myanmar military, which took control of the country in February 2021.

As current Chair of ASEAN, Cambodia, under Prime Minister Hun Sen, has insisted that Myanmar attend all ASEAN meetings, marking a reversal of the earlier stance taken by ASEAN which excluded the country’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing from a meeting last year.

According to a report by the Phnom Penh Post, Hun Sen has suggested that ASEAN member states establish a tripartite committee, or diplomatic troika, consisting of representatives from Cambodia, Brunei, and Indonesia that would be tasked with mediating a ceasefire in Myanmar.

The three countries would make up the past, present, and future ASEAN chairs.

Meanwhile, Hun Sen has responded to comments by former ASEAN Secretary-General Ong Keng Yong that the meeting between himself and Myanmar’s leader Min Aung Hliang could widen divisions within the 10-member bloc.

He said that the former ASEAN Secretary-General was born in a peaceful country and had little experience with peacemaking, lacking an understanding of how to solve real problems.

He also urged Japan to step in by joining a group called “Friends of Myanmar,” organized by 2021 ASEAN chair Brunei.

Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has commended Hun Sen on his recent visit to Myanmar, saying he remained concerned about violence in Myanmar and welcomed Cambodia’s positive efforts to resolve the situation.