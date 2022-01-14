Laos Confirms 1,052 New Cases of Covid-19, Five Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,052 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with five deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,222 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,052 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,047 cases of community spread and five imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Four people in Luang Prabang Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Bolikhamxay Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 400 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 36 cases of community spread were recorded, with 17 cases in Luang Prabang City, three cases in Chomphet District, two cases in Phou Khoun District, two cases in Xieng Ngern District, nine cases in Phonxay District, one case in Numbak District, one case in Pak Ou District, one case in Pak saeng District.

In Bokeo Province there were 40 cases today.

In Phongsaly Province saw 102 cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 14 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 31 cases.

Champasack Province saw 37 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 25 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,436 active cases of Covid-19, with 476 confirmed deaths, and 123,293 total cases.

Meanwhile, 233 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.21% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 51.30%.