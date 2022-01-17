Laos Confirms 602 New Cases of Covid-19, Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 602 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,272 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 602 new cases confirmed.

There were 597 cases of community spread and five imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Two people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 129 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 16 cases of community spread were recorded, with six cases in Luang Prabang City, six cases in Chomphet District, one case in Phonxay District, one case in Pak Ou District, and two cases in Viengkham District.

In Xayaboury Province saw 119 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were eight cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 50 cases.

Champasack Province saw ten cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 23 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,154 active cases of Covid-19, with 497 confirmed deaths, and 125,333 total cases.

Meanwhile, 665 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.37% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 51.96%.