A Clean and Organized Kitchen during the Lunar New Year Season Begins with Command from 3M

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 January 2022 – After experiencing one simple and quiet Lunar New Year in 2021, many households are gearing up to usher in the year of the tiger with a big bang. But before that, tradition persists. Decluttering, organizing, and tidying up the home must happen to welcome good luck in the year to come. Besides, a decluttered and organized home, apart from the abundance of food, will also help make guests feel at home. Spending time to declutter non-common spaces such as kitchens, storerooms, and other rooms will allow us to provide a more comfortable environment when guests visit.

Realizing the need to provide an ease-of-mind for consumers who desire to know the whereabouts of the items in their homes like the back of their hands, 3M introduces a few easy steps to an organized household with Command™ products. Versatility in hand, the Command™ brand looks to provide homeowners with the creative freedom to experiment with the spaces they have and enjoy a therapeutic organizing process.

With no tools and nails needed, the Command™ brand provides easy and damage-free hanging solutions. Command™ products are also designed to hold strongly to a variety of smooth surfaces, including painted wall, tile, glass, and wood. Here are three (3) simple tips on using Command™ products to make organizing easier this Lunar New Year, starting from the kitchen.

If You Need Them, Hang Them





The days leading up to any Lunar New Year preparations always find us busy scrambling around in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for families and friends. The last thing we want is to be having to dig around the drawers looking for our kitchen tools.

When it comes to post-celebrations and all these tools are no longer needed, we would need to store the tools back to where they came from. That is when having hooks that can be conveniently, easily, and cleanly removed from the walls without leaving any stains, sticky residue, and damaging the surfaces come in handy. With Command™ stretch-release technology, hook removals have never been this easy, clean, and inexpensive.

Command™ style tip: Too many things on the kitchen counter or in the drawer? Adapt to the current situation by hanging your kitchen tools on the wall with the Command Wire Hooks from 3M to ensure no tip-overs and a neat presentation. For tight and compact kitchen spaces, hooks are a discreet and versatile way to declutter the kitchen drawers in a matter of seconds.

Put The Weight on The Hooks

Ever wanted to make use of your creativity by hanging those heavy pots or pans strategically across the kitchen, but worried they might not hold well? Just like many modern kitchens today, hanging your frequently used kitchen utensils is not only a form minimalist decorative design, but a manner that helps create efficiency for a functional kitchen especially during the festive preparations.

Organizing heavy items gets easier this Lunar New Year with the trusted functionalities and quality technologies of Command™ products, which have been tested and proven to hold strong on various surface types such as smooth wood, metal, tile, glass, and painted wall. Not only that, all Command™ products have a maximum holding power stated on its packaging, allowing consumers to choose the best hooks for the items that they are looking to hang.

Command™ style tip: Instead of stacking your pots and pans on top of each other in the cupboard, consider using the Command Utility Hooks or Command Wire Hooks from 3M to neatly hang them on your walls or at the side of your cupboards for easy access.

Make Them Hidden Gems

With cooking comes with a whole lot of cleaning. Having a broom and mop propped up at random corners of the kitchen may be convenient but it can be a major eyesore. Moreover, some households believe that having brooms and dustpans lying around in the house can affect their luck in the New Year.

Consider hanging them up in the storage room, on walls, or at the back of the doors as a space saving solution that helps with the aftermath of your cooking adventure.

Command™ style tip: Instead of placing your broom and mops on the floor, hang them up with the Command Broom Gripper from 3M. If you leave your kitchen door open, no one will know that they are there.

To further prepare for the auspicious start of a new year, the Command™ brand is offering exclusive promotions of up to 35% discount * off Command™ products in both offline and online retailers.

Command™ products are available at nearby stores such as ACE Hardware, AEON, Parkson, Popular, and our official stores on Shopee and Lazada. For more information and creative styling tips, please follow the Command™ brand on Instagram and Facebook, or visit https://www.command.com.my/3M/en_MY/command-my/.



* Terms and conditions apply

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.