Laos Confirms 1,281 New Cases of Covid-19, Seven Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,281 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with seven new deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,298 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,281 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,279 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Three people in Vientiane Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One person in Xayaboury Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in Bolikhamxay Province was recorded due to Covid-19.

One death in Khammouane Province was recorded due to Covid-19.

One death in Xieng Khouang Province was confirmed due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 227 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 19 cases of community spread were recorded, with eight cases in Luang Prabang City, three cases in Phonxay District, two cases in Chomphet District, two cases in Phonthong District, two cases in Viengkham District, two cases in Pak Ou District, and only one case in Xieng Ngern District.

Xayaboury Province saw 606 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 19 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 30 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 30 cases.

Champasack Province saw 16 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 22 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,166 active cases of Covid-19, with 507 confirmed deaths, and 127,347 total cases.

Meanwhile, 355 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.42% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 52.27%.