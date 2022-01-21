Laos Confirms 676 New Cases of Covid-19, Ten Deaths

Laos has recorded 676 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with ten new deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,337 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 676 new cases confirmed.

There were 670 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Six people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

Three people in Xayaboury Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in Xieng Khouang Province was recorded due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 160 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 11 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Luang Prabang City, one case in Chomphet District, four cases in Pak Saeng District, two cases in Nambak District, and only one case in Phou Khoun District.

In Phongsaly Province saw 110 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 14 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 17 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 17 cases.

Champasack Province saw 14 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 22 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,412 active cases of Covid-19, with 518 confirmed deaths, and 128,924 total cases.

Meanwhile, 585 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.58% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 53.02%.