Savannakhet Police shoot and kill armed assailant.

A man has been shot dead by police in Savannakhet Province after injuring several people in a machete attack.

The man attacked and wounded two people with a machete before police were called to the scene, Security News reports.

The incident occurred last week in Nongvath Village, Songkhone District, Savannakhet Province.

Police at the Songkhone District Public Security Office say that the 45-year-old man, identified as Mr. Khamvong, was shot and killed during a confrontation with police.

On the day of the incident, the man’s parents had met with village officials and police to arrange for the man to be sent to a drug rehabilitation center.

However, before arrangements could be made, authorities were called to respond to an incident involving the man, finding Mr. Khamvong had slashed a 60-year-old woman with a machete, according to reports.

While police attempted to assist the victim, the suspect continued his spree unabated and stabbed a 47-year-old man.

Police instructed the man to stop and to lay down his weapon, however, he disobeyed, attempting to strike police officers.

Mr. Bounchan, head of village security, fired his AK-47 rifle three times as a warning, however, this did not deter the man.

According to reports, the man then made to attack Mr. Bounchan, and so police officers opted to shoot at the ground near his feet, however, bullets ricocheted and hit the suspect, killing him.

An official investigation into the incident, including a review of the actions of police officers and village authorities, is now underway.