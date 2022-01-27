Man’s Burned Body Found in Forest in Vientiane Capital

Police say the burned remains of a man were found in a forested area in Vientiane’s Sikhottabong District on Tuesday evening.

The body of the man, believed to be around 30 years old, had been burned beyond recognition.

Police believe the victim was murdered and the body burned afterward.

According to a report by Vientiane Rescue 1624, the unidentified victim was found in a forested area not far from Houayhom Village in Sikhottabong District.

Residents of Houayhom discovered the body on Tuesday evening and alerted emergency services.

No further information has been released so far regarding the victim or the crime, according to Vientiane Rescue.

Medical personnel have transported the body to the morgue.